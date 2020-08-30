It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Lee Duncan Fisher, 75, on August 12, 2020. To know Lee was to know a well-respected, selfless and thoughtful man. It is hard to formulate words that adequately capture his legacy. He was intelligent, comical, quiet and meticulous beyond measure. Lee was always a humble man and family is what he treasured more than anything in life. His marriage of 55 years with Anneke filled his heart with endless joy, his children were his greatest accomplishments and his grandchildren genuinely lit up his life in a way that is indescribable. When he wasn't keeping his property in tip-top shape or constructing detailed pieces in the garage, he spent time playing cribbage, helping Anneke create masterpieces in the kitchen as well as spending endless hours researching genealogy in his office; a private space in which he truly treasured. One of his favorite getaways was going to Paso Robles to the winery and work tirelessly during harvest with his best friend Gianni and the Manucci family. Lee was born on November 10, 1944 in beautiful Saint Helena, California. At the age of 13 he moved to Pakistan with his parents and sister Elaine. From there he went to Somalia and then to Nairobi, Kenya where he attended Strathmore college. It's when he moved back to the U.S. in 1963 where he met the love of his life, Anneke, while ice skating on a blind date, and they have been together ever since. He retired from IBM as a financial analyst in July of 2000 and moved to start their life of retirement in Placerville, California. He loved his family fiercely. Lee could influence an entire room by simply being in it. His energy and enthusiasm were contagious. He had a genuine way of making people feel special and had a lasting positive impact on so many. Lee is survived by his wife Anneke, sister Elaine (George), daughter Christina, son Matthew (Heather), his grandchildren Danielle (Jeremy), Trevar, Lily and Duncan as well as his nieces and nephews.



