Passed 6/24/20 from a heart attack while visiting his sister. Born 9/21/39 in Monterey Park,graduated from Whittier HS. A free spirit, good hearted man. He rode in the Rose Parades and was a story teller. A man larger than life who enjoyed visiting family, friends and his Z car club He will be missed, fly high until we meet again



