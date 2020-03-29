Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ludwig Carl Kraushar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ludwig "Louie" Carl Kraushar, born to Amalia Litzenberger and Jacob Carl Kraushar in Waubun, Minnesota passed away peacefully in his Cameron Park home Sunday evening, surrounded by loving family. He was a dear and devoted husband and best friend to his wife, Katherine Leona (Brady), for over 71 happy years; a dedicated, caring father to his son, Ronald "Ronnie" Carl and wife Carol (Longmeier); and daughter, Constance "Connie" Marie Rightmer; an outstanding grandpa to Nash Lynn Rightmer, Travis Carl Kraushar, Jordan Benedict Kraushar and Daniel Joseph Ziolkowski. He is survived by his sister, Margaret "Muggie" La Roche of Roseville, many much loved nieces and nephews, and 7 predeceased siblings: Katherine Boyers, Betty Pollock, Elsie Howard, Jean Heslep, Frederick, John and James Kraushar. Louie's life was full of adventure and travel both on the road and in the air as a private pilot. With his precious partner Kathy by his side, (using their ever-lasting "Loukat" moniker), they travelled in their many RV rigs, enjoying this beautiful country for which he was so proud and loyal, and his sister country Canada, visiting relatives and developing many special long-lasting friendships. He loved his Lord, his church, their communities and served many years in their service. He served in the US Navy on the USS Alabama. He worked as a young man at Crystal Creamery, then became a successful Farmers Insurance Agent. He collected classic cars, built and remodeled many homes, spent hours flying the club-owned Cessna, enjoyed building model planes and ships, and adored spending quality time and inspiring his admiring grandsons who loved him immensely and learned so much from. He was a kind and generous man, a professional hugger, a true character, indelible to those who knew him. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Services will be delayed due to the current serious health crisis. The family wishes to thank Snowline Hospice for their tender care during Louie's final days. Donations can be made in Louie's memory to Snowline Hospice of Diamond Springs, the American Legion, Light of the Hills Lutheran Church in Cameron Park, or the .

