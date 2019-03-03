Lydia Christina (Adam) Wacker passed away from natural causes on February 20, 2019 at 101 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Grubbs) and sons Wayne and Ruben Jr. She had 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ruben and her daughter Barbara. She was born in Burley, ID, then lived in Elk Grove, Florin, Hayward and Lake Tahoe. The was the oldest living former student of Elk Grove HS. She worked as a beautician, Keno Writer, "Rosie the Riveter" at McLellan AFB and owner and manager of apartment buildings with her husband. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran church of Sacramento. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 2pm at East Lawn at 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019