Major Adair

Major L Layton Adair died on July 16, 2020. He fought a brave battle with cancer. Born in Sedalia Missouri on August 6, 1951 to John and Cora Pauline (Weaver) Adair. In 1952 the Adair family settled in Citrus Heights. Major graduated from San Juan High School in 1971. Major was employed with the railroad (PFE, Union and Western Pacific) for 37 years as a carman (inspect, rebuild, and repair freight cars). He was a welder and heavy equipment operator and often worked on derailments. He also worked with his brother (Ernie's excavating) and volunteered as a dozer operator fighting forest fires. Major was an amazing man who always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He loved riding his Harley. Was an accomplished horseman and in his youth participated in rodeos. Major is survived by two sons, Major Jr. (Karen) of fair Oaks and David (Ashton) of Arizona and four grandchildren (Mathew, Cora, David, and Ema), two sisters Patricia Gaston and Vickie Cramlet (Stephan) and one brother Ernest (Carol) and many cousins in California and Missouri (Adair's, Vinson's and Weaver's). Major's family wishes to thank the medical team at UC Davis cancer center for their compassionate care.



