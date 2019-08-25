Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Rice Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home, as she had wished. Marilyn was born in Sacramento, but raised in Santa Clara, CA. She graduated from Sacramento State College with a degree in music and enjoyed playing her violin for both the Sacramento Symphony and the Camellia Symphony. She shared her passion for music by teaching violin both privately and through Instrumental music in the San Juan Unified School District. She loved all things colorful, expressing herself through cooking, painting, and interior design. She loved camping and fishing and had many adventures doing so from Alaska to Mexico. Once retired, she and Red enjoyed traveling through Europe, the British Isles, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as many destinations in the US. Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband of 68yrs, Red, 3 children; Laura (Al), Dawn (David), and Scott (Allisa), four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one of her seven sisters, Alice (John) McCoy. She will be dearly missed by many who love her. Marilyn enjoyed the company and compassion of a number of precious caregivers during this past year, all of whom have the fullest measure of gratitude from her family. The family wishes to thank the staff of Craig Cares Home Health and Interim Hospice for their expertise and support. Internment will be at the National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Carmichael Elks Lodge, 5631 Cypress Ave, Carmichael, CA, on Sept 21, 2019 @1:30pm. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA or a .

