After a year-long battle with Pancreatic Cancer, Mark Harold Walls, entered into heaven on January 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side in Elk Grove, California. Mark was born on November 17, 1963 in Sacramento, California. Mark was the son of James Walls (Beth) and Geraldine Delgado (deceased). Mark was a man of many talents and had a big heart. He was a passionate baker who loved to sail and truly enjoyed his time on the water. Mark survived by his fiancée Joan, sister Robin, brother Clark, daughter Lydia (Salvador), son Mark (Heather), his seven grandchildren and his one great grandchild. As well as his nieces, nephews, friends and extended family, the Moreno's and the Martinez's. Mark was a one of a kind man who will truly be missed. Please join us on January 10, 2020. Viewing 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Evergreen Memorial, 3030 Fruitridge Rd, Sac., 95820. Burial 1:30 p.m. St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sac., 95820, followed by a reception at St. Rose's Kavanagh Center, 5905 Franklin Blvd, Sac. 95824

