1/1
Marv Karnofsky
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marv's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marv Karnofsky
January 5, 1933 - December 1, 2020
Truckee, California - Marv Karnofsky was born in Oxnard California on January 5, 1933. He grew up in North Sacramento with his two brothers Jim Karnofsky and Harry Karnofsky, graduated from Grant High School as a young boy studied violin for nine years receiving a music scholarship from the University of the Pacific.
He and his childhood sweetheart, Jeannine Brannigan, married for 68 years, raised four children.
Marv began his career in real estate sales then creating a signature design studio in Las Vegas later accepting the Directorship of the Design Center in Los Angeles.
Moving to Foster City, California he became the executive administrator for the San Francisco Executive Park. After relocating to Incline Village, Nevada, Marv was asked to become the director of the Nevada Special Olympics.
He and his wife retired In Truckee, California. Marv passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at the age of 87.
He is survived by his wife Jeannine, his four children Michele Nicola, Kim Romans, Will Karnofsky and Glenn Karnofsky, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved