Marv Karnofsky

January 5, 1933 - December 1, 2020

Truckee, California - Marv Karnofsky was born in Oxnard California on January 5, 1933. He grew up in North Sacramento with his two brothers Jim Karnofsky and Harry Karnofsky, graduated from Grant High School as a young boy studied violin for nine years receiving a music scholarship from the University of the Pacific.

He and his childhood sweetheart, Jeannine Brannigan, married for 68 years, raised four children.

Marv began his career in real estate sales then creating a signature design studio in Las Vegas later accepting the Directorship of the Design Center in Los Angeles.

Moving to Foster City, California he became the executive administrator for the San Francisco Executive Park. After relocating to Incline Village, Nevada, Marv was asked to become the director of the Nevada Special Olympics.

He and his wife retired In Truckee, California. Marv passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at the age of 87.

He is survived by his wife Jeannine, his four children Michele Nicola, Kim Romans, Will Karnofsky and Glenn Karnofsky, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.





