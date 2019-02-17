Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary McGowan. View Sign

Mary passed at the age of 93 on February 6, 2019 with family by her side after a long journey with dementia. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 46 years, Dr. Joseph A. McGowan & daughter Mary Joan (Joni) McGowan. Loving mother of Marcia Caravello & Louise Bezark (Kelly Johnson). Grandchildren, Jillian (Glen), Joseph, Elizabeth, Alayna, Jonathan (Samantha), great grandchildren, Kristian & Aidan, nieces and nephews, John (Stevie) Joe, Edo, Ninan (Adam) & Melane (JP). Mary lived a farm life in Gridley, CA. Daughter of George & Bertha Nock, adored brother George (Lillian) all deceased. An excellent student, graduated Gridley High in 1948, UC Berkeley in 1952, continued learning all her life. Mary loved family, friends & neighbors, enjoyed her many bridge groups & Fab Four travels. She enjoyed her work for the CA Senate, proofreading bills. Mary was an extraordinarily devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She possessed an uncommonly sweet, kind and loving heart and smile, leaving a legacy of love, she will be greatly missed by all. Her life will be celebrated at a private family gathering, all may celebrate Mary by showing more kindness.

Mary passed at the age of 93 on February 6, 2019 with family by her side after a long journey with dementia. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 46 years, Dr. Joseph A. McGowan & daughter Mary Joan (Joni) McGowan. Loving mother of Marcia Caravello & Louise Bezark (Kelly Johnson). Grandchildren, Jillian (Glen), Joseph, Elizabeth, Alayna, Jonathan (Samantha), great grandchildren, Kristian & Aidan, nieces and nephews, John (Stevie) Joe, Edo, Ninan (Adam) & Melane (JP). Mary lived a farm life in Gridley, CA. Daughter of George & Bertha Nock, adored brother George (Lillian) all deceased. An excellent student, graduated Gridley High in 1948, UC Berkeley in 1952, continued learning all her life. Mary loved family, friends & neighbors, enjoyed her many bridge groups & Fab Four travels. She enjoyed her work for the CA Senate, proofreading bills. Mary was an extraordinarily devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She possessed an uncommonly sweet, kind and loving heart and smile, leaving a legacy of love, she will be greatly missed by all. Her life will be celebrated at a private family gathering, all may celebrate Mary by showing more kindness. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close