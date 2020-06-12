They simply called her Sister Mary, the women, and men who streamed to her doorstep at Russell Convent seeking aid, comfort, and a nonjudgmental welcome. To her sisters and coworkers, she was Sister Mary Redempta Scannell, a tireless minister, and advocate for those who were poor. Born on May 21, 1923, in Concord, New Hampshire to George and Margaret Scannell, she was named Marjorie Marie. Her family were granite miners, and when she was still a young child, they moved west to find a cure for her uncle's lung disease caused by the work. Her next home was in the mountains of Colorado, but that was not to be her home long. When she was 12, having lost his job there, Mr. Scannell moved his family to Auburn, California, and a new chapter unfolded. Marjorie enrolled in Mercy College of Nursing in Sacramento. One day, as a student nurse, she dropped into the hospital chapel and discovered four sisters kneeling in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament. Within her, she distinctly heard the words: "That's the way I want to serve God." In spite of her previous training in nursing, Mary Redempta began her Mercy ministry life as a teacherfirst in kindergarten and then in second grade serving at St. Joseph Schools in Auburn, in Sacramento, Redding as well as Sacred Heart School, Sacramento. Even though she was an excellent teacher, she jumped at the chance in 1954 to resume her nursing training at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco. In 1957 she returned to serve as a staff nurse at Mercy General, Sacramento. Mary Redempta's natural administrative abilities and organizational skills quickly led to her becoming a nursing supervisor and later director of nurses. After a brief period at Mercy Hospital, Redding, she was recalled to Sacramento to serve as Director of Education and Training at the newly opened Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael. Over the years, she became an integral part of their administrative team. Mary Redempta challenged the notion of retirement. The ministry of her later years included facilitating special retreats for women struggling with AIDS, hours of listening, connecting clients with the needed resources, and making endless sandwiches for those who rang her doorbell. Sister Mary Redempta continued her AIDS/HIV ministry until 2011 when her health required that she withdraw from active ministry. After spending seven years with the community of Mercy at Marian Oaks in Burlingame, CA, Sister Mary Redempta returned to Our Lady of Mercy in Auburn in 2018. Having lived her Mercy life for 75 years, her journey over, her ministry complete, Mary Redempta returned to God on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Sister Mary Redempta's parents, George and Margaret Scannell, predecease her and so too her brother Joseph Scannell. Sister is survived by her nephews Gye (Toni) Scannell and Kirk Scannell and several grand nieces and nephews. Due to the current environment, a Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons, guestbook can be found on their website.



