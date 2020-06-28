Maureen Ann Bashford entered into heaven on May 30, 2020, to be with her love "Ronnie" and all her "fur babies," who were patiently waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge. Maureen Cragan was born June 22, 1942, in Providence, RI. She was the first of six children born to Edward Cragan and Dorothy O'Neil. At 17 years old, Maureen met the love of her life, Ronald Lee Bashford. "Ronnie" was a sailor in the US Navy and he swept the Catholic schoolgirl off her feet. Eddie Cragan however, was not so impressed with the good-looking, crooning sailor at first, but he came around. Maureen and Ronnie were married on July 11, 1959, in Rhode Island and began their adventure traveling the United States as a new Navy family. They had two daughters, Michaela Ann (Links) and Melinda Ann (Orosco). For over 20 years the Bashfords received new orders requiring them to re-locate every two years. Maureen took it in stride and moved her family and set up a new home while Ronnie was often out to sea. While supporting her husband's career and raising her daughters, Maureen also worked for over 20 years in the restaurant industry. In 1976, Ronnie and Maureen retired from Navy life and moved the Bashford family to the Sacramento area. Maureen and Ronnie bought their first home in Citrus Heights - the same home Maureen remained in until she passed. Maureen began her second career at the Sunrise Mall Macy's, and retired after 20 years of service. Maureen and Ronnie spent many weekends competing in over one hundred 5K and 10K runs. Maureen's passion for running led her to train and compete in 4 marathons - her first at 50 years old! Maureen was known as a "Fashionista" and loved beautiful, stylish clothes and shoes. When she walked into a room, it was clearly obvious she paid attention to details. She would wear just the right accessories for the outfit, always matching her handbag and shoes! Maureen was a dedicated and compassionate volunteer at the Placer County SPCA for 11 years. She specifically loved caring for the abandoned and mistreated dogs. Maureen referred to these four-legged creatures as her "Angels." Several times a week, Maureen arrived at the shelter in the early morning hours so she could walk as many "Angels" as possible, regardless of the weather. She became the "Treat-Trolly" ambassador, making sure each dog in the kennels had special treats that she herself prepared at home. On holidays, Maureen would dress up in costume and decorate the kennels, all prior to handing out the treats to her "Angels." Maureen became an "Adoption Counselor" and eventually adopted two dogs of her own from the shelter. These two special "Angels," Roxy and Tara, preceded her in death. When speaking about Roxy and Tara, Maureen would always tell people, "I am not sure who rescued who." Maureen made many friends while volunteering at the SPCA and though she loved spending time with them, her priority was making every dog she had contact with feel special and worthy of love and kindness - and she did just that. Maureen is survived by her daughters Micki (Fred) and Mindy (David); grandchildren Corey Stipp, Eric Stipp (Michelle), Alex Orosco, and Taylor Foerter (Loyal); great-grandchildren Dallas Stipp, Greyson Foerter, Hudson Stipp and Ronan Foerter; her sisters Eileen Madden, Kathleen Furtado (Arthur) and Colleen O'Neil. Maureen also leaves behind several step and half siblings, nieces and nephews. Maureen was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald Bashford, her brother James Cragan, her sister Doreen, and parents Edward and Dorothy Cragan. Maureen also leaves behind many beautiful, amazing friends, both two- and four- legged ones! In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Placer County SPCA. Raise a glass of Jameson and celebrate our Mom!



