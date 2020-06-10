Mel Frazee passed peacefully May 9, 2020, at the age of 90. Born April 10, 1930, in Pittsburg, Penn., he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Minnesota in 1954, was a U.S. Navy veteran, a dentist for decades in San Jose, Calif., where he belonged to the San Jose Country Club and Kiwanis, then retired to the Sacramento area for 25 years. He was an avid golfer, sailor and fisherman, loved his family, his dog Tia, and enjoyed an annual vacation to Downieville, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Frazee and Doris Jacobs Frazee, and brother, Richard Frazee. He is survived by his children Jo Rafferty, Bret Frazee, and Jane Frazee, five grandchildren, their spouses/partners, and one great-grandson. Mel will be missed by those who loved him. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store