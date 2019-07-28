Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin J. Budmark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin J. Budmark, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-great grandfather passed peacefully at home and has returned to his heavenly home and Savior. Born to Joseph and Rose (Pinola) Budmark in Sacramento, Calif., Mel learned produce, sales, propane and hard work ethics with Louis Produce, Farmer's Produce, Cal-Gas, Corp. and Cherokee Camper Sales. He served in WWII 1943-45, aboard the U.S.S. Mina and U.S.S. Prestige. Mel trained as a gunners mate and radarman. He earned the Purple Heart, Boxing Featherweight Championship medal, and Distinguised Service medal. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Lion's and Ben Ali. Mel married three times during his lifetime: Cresanta (Torres-Cervantes) and Rae Silletti. Both preceded him in death. He also married Georgia G. Hobson-Budmark (94) in 2015 and she survives Mel. He was Grandpa to 13, Great-Grandpa to 21 and Great-great-Grandpa to 1. Mel retired from Calif. Liquid Gas, Corp. (Cal-Gas); his own business in Fresno; and from Cherokeep Camper Sales, Stockton. He volunteered driving patients to . In lieu of flowers, donations by check or credit card can be made to Att. Shelly, Donation Sp.-2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, Ca.95817. Celebration of Life Services will be held: Friday, Aug. 2, 2019-10:00 am. Cherokee Memorial Cemetery Vineyard Chapel-Harney Lane & Beckman Rd. Closed Casket Viewing will be Thurs., Aug. 1 from 3 pm to 8 pm in the Zinfidel Room of the Vineyard Chapel.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019

