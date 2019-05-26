Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wright Connors. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Connors passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Connors; his daughter Erin Pelfrey and son-in-law Clay; his son Corey and daughter-in-law Holley; two grandchildren Riley and Caitlin; sister Terrie Jordan; loved nephews; and many friends. Born on Dec 6, 1940, he graduated from Sacramento High School in 1958 and furthered his studies at California State University, Sacramento. He taught English for 34 years at Yuba City High School, conducted evening classes at Beale Air Force Base, and was business owner of The Phone Booth. Mike enjoyed live theater, gardening, the sound of fire engines, trains, and his beloved Irish Setters and Golden Retrievers. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue,

