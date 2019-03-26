Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Osamu Hamatani. View Sign

Osamu 'Ossie' Hamatani, born March 16, 1929 in Franklin, CA to Hoyzaemon and Shina Sueta, passed away at home in Galt, CA March 2, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer and a rare heart disease, cardiac amyloidyosis. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jo, stepson Larry Black and 12 siblings: brothers Kyohiko (Kay), Peter Yosh, George, Minora (Min) and Tomio; sisters Fumiye Hamatani, Nabuko Takunaga, Yukiye Combs, Kikuno Tanaka, Shizuye Sugioka and Sabura Kawai. He is survived by one sister Motoye "Mo" Hamatani, step-daughter Patti Cisneros and son-in-law Salvador Cisneros. He is also survived by his best friend and fishing partner Michael Barringan. Other surviving family members are stepson Gary Black and numerous nieces and nephews.



As a teenager, he was detained at Tule Lake, CA and Camp Amache, Colorado internment camps during World War II. Upon his release, he was a student at Courtland High where he graduated in 1950. He was drafted into the US



After his service, he worked at Hamatani Farms helping his family business grow and thrive. Osamu 'Ossie' was generous to a fault and helped many during their times of need. He was a well-known Delta farmer, grape grower and party host with his brothers for Hamatani Farms' Annual Christmas party for employees, other farmers, friends and family. Hamatani Farms party was one of the legendary events in Courtland until the early 1990s when the family corporation was sold.



He retired to Galt, CA where he continued to pursue his life-long love of fishing with his fishing buddy Michael Barringan. Ossie went on many deep sea fishing trips out of Sausalito on the New Rayann and annually off the Mexican coast for tuna on the Independence. Ossie continued to host epic parties with crab feeds, opening his home to neighbors and friends alike. He maintained his friendship with neighboring farmer Tom Herzog until the end. He will be missed.



The family would like to give special thanks to Tia, Uila and Yolo Hospice Nurse Stephanie for their devoted care until the end of his life. We couldn't have asked for better caregivers.



Ossie will be interred with his wife Betty at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, CA. Services and interment are Tuesday, Mar 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Lunch reception at the Club Pheasant, 2525 Jefferson Blvd, West Sacramento after the service.



Army in 1951 earning two bronze service stars in Korea and surviving hemorrhagic fever during his enlistment.

