Pastor Raymond Aguilar Martinez, Sr./ Grandpa was welcome to the heavenly gates, at 81 years old, on August 16, 2019 from Sacramento, CA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Catalina, father Alfonso Sr., mother Sara, brothers' Alfonso Jr. and George, and sister Lupe. He was raised in Clarksburg, CA on a farm. He was roofer for 30 years by skill. Pastor Martinez's true calling was serving God and speaking his word for over 50 years. He was loved by all his children: Yolanda, Anna Maria, Ermelinda (Lita), Raymond Jr., Henry, Christina, Sara, Gloria, and Gabriel. He was also loved by all of his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great-Granddaughter. His church Glory Bound Ministries in the heart of Oak Park loved Pastor Martinez. He ministered to the homeless and feed them through the community food program. Pastor Raymond A. Martinez's Celebration of Life will be taking place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12 noon - 2 pm will be Musical Program, 2:00 - 5:00 pm join us in a BBQ lunch to rejoice in Grandpa, Dad, Brother, Uncle, Friend Memory at William Land Park's Amphitheater. 3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA. 95822. Everyone is welcome. Transportation will be provided to William Land Park at 11 am and 1 pm at the Glory Bound Ministries church on 4527 Parker Ave, Sacramento, Ca. 95820

