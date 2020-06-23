Born in December of 1931, died suddenly at home on June 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Roy was very adventurous, serving as a Staff Sargent in the Korean Conflict and always finding new things to try. Flying a plane, working in a rodeo, general contractor, but most of all a loving husband and father. Roy was an active member if the Fair Oaks United Methodist Church, ran the Sunday school for 10 years and the first one to volunteer for any work to be done. Roy married Dorothy Wells during the Korean Conflict, they had 3 children, Roy Jr., David and Erick, and 3 step children, Patricia, Michelle and Kenneth from his marriage to Gabriella Phillips in 2005. They were married for 16 years, but were friends for 60 years. The most wonderful of all things in life is realizing something special has begun from two hearts joined together in friendship by God, united now in love. Due to the virus, a memorial will be at a later date. Donations to go to the Fair Oaks United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.



