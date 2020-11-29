Ruby M. Moore

March 7, 1922 - November 17, 2020

Citrus Heights , California - Ruby Mae James Moore went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She was an American pioneer who moved with her family from Arkansas to Oklahoma in a covered wagon at the age of three in 1925 and eventually settled in California in 1942. Ruby survived the Great Depression in the heart of the dust bowl. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther R. Moore, daughter, Connie Moore Bales, and son, Tommie Moore. She is survived by her son, Johnnie Moore, seven grandchildren, Terry Bales, Julie Bales Neria, Robert Moore, Joni Bales Cyr, Wendy Moore Douglas, Randy Moore, and Johnnie Moore II, 15 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was a wonderful homemaker who spent her life lovingly devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Five generations were blessed by her wisdom, strength, and love. Services will be Saturday November 28th and laid to rest on December 1st at Mt. Vernon Park and Mortuary.





