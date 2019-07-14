Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lou Jean (Pursley) Haralson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Lou Jean Pursley Haralson passed peacefully on May 19, 2019. On December 28, 2018, she celebrated her 94th birthday. She leaves behind 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Margie and Bob Hermanson of Sparks, NV and Joanne and Bob Smith of Rocklin, CA. Ruth had 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with a 7th due in August. She was predeceased by her former husband, Les, and by her great-grandson, Austin. Ruth was born and raised on a rural farm in Douglass, Kansas where she developed her unwavering work ethic. She was raised by her grandparents after losing her parents at a young age. As an 8-year-old, she began working as a lady's helper, and as a teenager she worked at a funeral home. Wartime had her working as a "Ruthie the Riveter," but she then moved to California to chauffeur officers at McClellan Air Force Base during WWII. Many career jobs followed. She relished working hard and being productive, never officially retiring, working part-time as a "demo girl" until she was 92. Her work ethic extended to volunteering including being a long-time election poll worker. Ruth's personality put a smile on the face of anyone who met her. She was sassy, progressive, independent and known for her assorted quips and old expressions. She loved Elvis, Dean Martin, socializing with her many friends, dancing, dishes, vodka and water, pot roasts, milkshakes, driving her car, and puttering in her home. She loved dogs, and dogs really loved her. She always had a beautiful manicure and accessories for every holiday. Ruth was loving and caring, continually putting others first. As the matriarch of the family, she will be missed dearly. The story of her life and her love will live on through those who knew her and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held on July 28. Please contact her family members for further information.

