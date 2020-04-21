Ruth Skapinok, 85, died from the COVID-19 Coronavirus at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, California on April 7, 2020. Ruth loved taking road trips to the ocean with her husband Richard. She was fascinated with nature and loved collecting seashells and displaying them in their home. She was also fond of frogs, butterflies and her backyard birds, which were known to eat from her hand. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her playful nature. Ruth loved cooking for neighbors, family and friends and her cookies and potato salad were always a hit! Ruth was born in Chico, California to Frank and Dorthea Gilbert on October 21, 1934. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Richard Skapinok, daughters; Terri Mayberry and Carla Fudge, stepdaughter Stacy Miller, stepson Paul Skapinok, sister & brother-in-law Jeff and Shirley Whitcock and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Ruth will take place at a future date not yet determined.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2020