Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Skapinok. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Skapinok, 85, died from the COVID-19 Coronavirus at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, California on April 7, 2020. Ruth loved taking road trips to the ocean with her husband Richard. She was fascinated with nature and loved collecting seashells and displaying them in their home. She was also fond of frogs, butterflies and her backyard birds, which were known to eat from her hand. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her playful nature. Ruth loved cooking for neighbors, family and friends and her cookies and potato salad were always a hit! Ruth was born in Chico, California to Frank and Dorthea Gilbert on October 21, 1934. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Richard Skapinok, daughters; Terri Mayberry and Carla Fudge, stepdaughter Stacy Miller, stepson Paul Skapinok, sister & brother-in-law Jeff and Shirley Whitcock and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Ruth will take place at a future date not yet determined.

Ruth Skapinok, 85, died from the COVID-19 Coronavirus at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, California on April 7, 2020. Ruth loved taking road trips to the ocean with her husband Richard. She was fascinated with nature and loved collecting seashells and displaying them in their home. She was also fond of frogs, butterflies and her backyard birds, which were known to eat from her hand. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her playful nature. Ruth loved cooking for neighbors, family and friends and her cookies and potato salad were always a hit! Ruth was born in Chico, California to Frank and Dorthea Gilbert on October 21, 1934. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Richard Skapinok, daughters; Terri Mayberry and Carla Fudge, stepdaughter Stacy Miller, stepson Paul Skapinok, sister & brother-in-law Jeff and Shirley Whitcock and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Ruth will take place at a future date not yet determined. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close