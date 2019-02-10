Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Gruneisen. View Sign

Sharon Gruneisen passed away at home on January 13, 2019 surrounded by her children. Sharon was born and raised in Sacramento and a graduate of Hiram Johnson High School. She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd, Mother Gloria and loving husband of 52 years, Tom. She was a loving mother to Tricia and Matt She adored her grandchildren Sienna, Hunter, Jack and Anna She is loved and missed by her family, sisters Paulette and Meichele, son-in-law Shannon, daughter-in-law Kristin, brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as, her nieces and nephews. She absolutely loved dancing, holidays and parties with family and friends. Funeral will be held at Calvary Cemetery February 16th at 11:30 followed by a celebration of life. My mom hated funerals so please be colorful in attire. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes or Stand Up to Cancer.

Sharon Gruneisen passed away at home on January 13, 2019 surrounded by her children. Sharon was born and raised in Sacramento and a graduate of Hiram Johnson High School. She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd, Mother Gloria and loving husband of 52 years, Tom. She was a loving mother to Tricia and Matt She adored her grandchildren Sienna, Hunter, Jack and Anna She is loved and missed by her family, sisters Paulette and Meichele, son-in-law Shannon, daughter-in-law Kristin, brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as, her nieces and nephews. She absolutely loved dancing, holidays and parties with family and friends. Funeral will be held at Calvary Cemetery February 16th at 11:30 followed by a celebration of life. My mom hated funerals so please be colorful in attire. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes or Stand Up to Cancer. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

