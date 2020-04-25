Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley Fern Hescock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shelley Fern Hescock was born on July 8, 1961, in Walnut Creek, CA, and moved to Sacramento in 2002, with her husband Rex. She passed away April 6th in her home, at the age of 58. Shelley loved life, family, friends, nature, travel, photography, the Kings, the River Cats, and everything Disney. She was passionate about her River Park Community, where she had lived since 2010. She was the afternoon crossing guard at Caleb Greenwood Elementary School, head of the neighborhood patrol, and sat on the neighborhood association board. She also sponsored the jogathon, little league, garage sales, ice cream socials, and put out a beautiful Calendar for her neighborhood. In 2003, Shelley was intrigued by an ad for a real estate seminar put on by Tina Wilks, at Prudential Realty. For her birthday that year that seminar is what she wanted to do. That was the beginning of a successful real estate career for Shelley and Rex. Shelley was a natural, she loved finding people their ideal homes. In 2003, Shelley was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma.She never let that slow her down, even during years of treatment. She traveled the world with her family and friends. She never tired of going to Disneyland, which she went to every couple of months. In spite of her circumstances, Shelley remained the same smiling, positive person that she always was. Shelley is survived by her loving husband, Rex (the Mister), brother Rory, beloved uncle Bud Kuhl, nephews Kevin Avila and Jason Evans, great niece Alycia Avila, cousins Rob & Jess Kuhl, JV, Bruno and John Siddens, Linda and Craig Hobbs, Sharon and Don Rucker, Mary and Jerry Rucker, Jan, Ron and Mike Madison, Char and Rick Sigel, Kathy, Ken, Nancy and John Bitner and many more. She also greatly loved and was supported by her sisters from another mother, Barbara Bronson Gray, Joan Dunn, and JV Siddens. A celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shelley Fern Hescock was born on July 8, 1961, in Walnut Creek, CA, and moved to Sacramento in 2002, with her husband Rex. She passed away April 6th in her home, at the age of 58. Shelley loved life, family, friends, nature, travel, photography, the Kings, the River Cats, and everything Disney. She was passionate about her River Park Community, where she had lived since 2010. She was the afternoon crossing guard at Caleb Greenwood Elementary School, head of the neighborhood patrol, and sat on the neighborhood association board. She also sponsored the jogathon, little league, garage sales, ice cream socials, and put out a beautiful Calendar for her neighborhood. In 2003, Shelley was intrigued by an ad for a real estate seminar put on by Tina Wilks, at Prudential Realty. For her birthday that year that seminar is what she wanted to do. That was the beginning of a successful real estate career for Shelley and Rex. Shelley was a natural, she loved finding people their ideal homes. In 2003, Shelley was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma.She never let that slow her down, even during years of treatment. She traveled the world with her family and friends. She never tired of going to Disneyland, which she went to every couple of months. In spite of her circumstances, Shelley remained the same smiling, positive person that she always was. Shelley is survived by her loving husband, Rex (the Mister), brother Rory, beloved uncle Bud Kuhl, nephews Kevin Avila and Jason Evans, great niece Alycia Avila, cousins Rob & Jess Kuhl, JV, Bruno and John Siddens, Linda and Craig Hobbs, Sharon and Don Rucker, Mary and Jerry Rucker, Jan, Ron and Mike Madison, Char and Rick Sigel, Kathy, Ken, Nancy and John Bitner and many more. She also greatly loved and was supported by her sisters from another mother, Barbara Bronson Gray, Joan Dunn, and JV Siddens. A celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close