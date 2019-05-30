Shig Yokote was born and lived most of his life in Loomis, CA. During WW II he served in the US Army 442nd Infantry Regiment. He was a farmer and then retired, after 20 years, as a Sierra College Grounds Keeper. Shig was Past Commander of VFW Post #8985 in Sacramento and was a member of American Legion #775 in Loomis. Shig is survived by his nephews: Royce Yokote, and Douglas Shimosaka; nieces: Jackie Yokote Jensen, Gail Yokote and Edna Takuma; grand-nephews: Bryan Yokote and Eric Yokote. His wife, Rose, proceeded him death. A private service was held at First United Methodist Church of Loomis on May 22, 2019. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Loomis

