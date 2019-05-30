Shig Yokote was born and lived most of his life in Loomis, CA. During WW II he served in the US Army 442nd Infantry Regiment. He was a farmer and then retired, after 20 years, as a Sierra College Grounds Keeper. Shig was Past Commander of VFW Post #8985 in Sacramento and was a member of American Legion #775 in Loomis. Shig is survived by his nephews: Royce Yokote, and Douglas Shimosaka; nieces: Jackie Yokote Jensen, Gail Yokote and Edna Takuma; grand-nephews: Bryan Yokote and Eric Yokote. His wife, Rose, proceeded him death. A private service was held at First United Methodist Church of Loomis on May 22, 2019. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Loomis
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 30, 2019