Thomas Knight
December 12, 1938 - October 16, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Thomas Lee (Tom) Knight passed on October 16, 2020. He was born in Sacramento, the second of nine children of the late Ervin and Ruth (Boyden) Knight. Tom owned Knight Construction and was an honest, old-school, master craftsman. He used his talents to provide for his family and to make dreams come true for so many other families, whether a luxury home or a small renovation. Tom loved his work, which led to long days and his beloved wife, Avanelle (Ava), keeping her home-cooked meals waiting late into the evening. Once he started a project, he couldn't wait to finish it!
He also excelled at the hobbies he pursued, becoming a championship bowler, accomplished golfer and meticulous restorer of classic cars (Mustangs, T-Birds, Jaguars and Mercedes). He and Ava enjoyed many years of car club adventures. They also enjoyed cruising the Caribbean and the Pacific, a holdover from his four years at sea in the U.S. Navy.
Besides sharing a birthday and eye color with Ol' Blue Eyes, Tom shared his life's philosophy of "I Did it My Way." While anyone who knew Tom, knew that "his way" was the right way; he also gave his time and talents generously to friends and family, whenever needed. He was an ardent Dodger fan and sponsored several local men's and women's baseball teams, plus stock car racing.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ava, and children: Maureen O'Donoghue Sharp-Huhn (Steve); Colleen O'Donoghue; Darleen O'Donoghue Treude (Garth); Kathleen O'Donoghue Reiff (Steve); April Knight; Michael Knight and his younger son. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed and Richard; aunt, Dorothy Knight, and cousins.
While we mourn Tom's passing, his spirit lives on in the body of work he has left behind. Rest in peace.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Please leave condolences at Legacy.com
