Velda Marilyn Pulse passed away at home at the age of 80, on June 3rd, 2019, with her husband by her side. Born in Sacramento on November 29th,1938 she was an 80 year resident of Citrus Heights. Velda attended Sylvan Grammar School and graduated from San Juan High School in 1957. Velda married her forever love of her life Gordon Pulse on October 12th,1957, they were married 61 yrs. They have 3 daughters, Kelli (Don) Cindy and Terri (Thomas) and will be forever remembered by her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Velda's career was a home maker and retired after 30 years in the banking business. She was the happiest when the family gathered together and hearing the laughter of all her children playing and making long lasting memories. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 10:00am at Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes you to donate to a .

