Died peacefully on September 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband Cliff Johnsrud in July 2019. Vicki was born in Van Nuys, California on June 26, 1951 and lived much of her childhood in the San Luis Obispo area. She worked for the State of California for 30 years in the Department of Corrections and the Employment Development Department rising to high level of management at EDD. A necessary but ultimately catastrophic surgery in 2001 left her with multiple disabilities that caused her much pain and prevented her from pursuing her many interests and abilities. Nonetheless, her kind heart and generous soul were unhampered. She will be sorely missed by those of us who knew her. --Godspeed, dear friend.

