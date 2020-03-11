Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Nann Chamberlain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Nann (Bowman) Chamberlain passed away Feb. 25 at the age of 94 years. Mrs. Chamberlain was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara and Nelda, and her husband of 69 years, Lt. Col. Richard E. Chamberlain. She is survived by her three children, Richard Jr. and his wife Cheryl, Rebecca and her husband John, and Shawn; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a multitude of friends. The long-time Sacramento resident always remembered her Texas roots with pride. She enjoyed a life-long love of animals, a wide-ranging curiosity about her world, and was quick to strike up a conversation with anyone she met. Her restless spirit flowed through creative hands into a variety of crafts, including sewing, crocheting, knitting, beadwork and baking, which she shared generously. While raising a family throughout the migratory life of an Air Force wife, she found time to volunteer with the Officers Wives Club, as a room mother in her children's schools, PTA president and Red Cross hospital Gray Lady. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Mount Vernon Memorial Park's Church of the Valley. The family requests donations to Sacramento SPCA in lieu of flowers.

