Bill Haltom, age 74, entered eternal rest in Carmichael, CA on February 2, 2020 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born January 19, 1946 in Herlong, CA to Theresa Rygg and William B. Haltom. After serving in the Army in Viet Nam, he returned to Sacramento to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California at Sacramento. He followed in his mother's footsteps, joining Wells Fargo Bank. He worked at Wells Fargo for 25 years, after which he joined the Anderson Company as a contractor with Norm and Andy Anderson. He worked there until he retired in 2008. Bill loved fast cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Later in life, he liked traveling abroad to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Russia, Scandinavia and Egypt. He looked forward to his annual trips to Maui where he enjoyed the stunning scenery and amazing food. He is survived by his wife, Susan Fletcher; his daughter, Farrah Bailey; his granddaughter, Taylor Bailey; and his stepson, Alex Ramos. He is also survived by long- time Sacramento friends, including Brian and Betty Neil, Fred and Marcia Petrosene, and Fred and Pam Stilwell. He was predeceased by his parents and by many beloved dogs who will be waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Sacramento SPCA (sspca.org). A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2020