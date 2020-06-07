Alma Watts Daugherty
Mrs. Alma Watts Daugherty, age 96 of Landis, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury after a brief illness. Alma was born January 11, 1924 in Alexander County, was the daughter of the late John Edgar Watts and Hessie Estelle Moose Watts, and was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Daugherty, Sr. along with seven brothers. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Landis. Alma spent her career first working as a telegraph operator in Arkansas and then spent the remainder of her career at the Rowan County Register of Deeds Office where she retired. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She loved to cook and bake, preparing wonderful meals for all holiday and family gatherings. She loved to play the piano and organ, Braves baseball and NASCAR. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Delane D. Nickelson (C.J.) and her son, David A. Daugherty, Jr. (Rebecca). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Buddy Ray Porter, Jr., Shanna Michelle Smith (Travis), Jeremiah Ross Nickelson, Meredith Ann Daugherty, David Douglas Daugherty and eight great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Visitation and Graveside Service for Alma will be private for family but will be streamed via Facebook Live at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home and Advantage Funerals and Cremation-Landis are honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Daugherty.

Published in Salisbury Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
