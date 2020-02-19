Coleen Smith Eagle, 84, of Kannapolis passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born August 2, 1935 in Concord, a daughter of the late Henry and Adriene Starrette Smith. Coleen was a graduate of Hartsell High School. She was employed with Hugh Grey Hosiery, Carol May Hosiery Mills and Cannon Mills of Kannapolis. She was a lifetime member of Trinity United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir. Coleen is survived by her husband, Bobby L. Eagle and son, Bobby Keith Eagle (Tonia). Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Nathan King. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends prior from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Trinity UCC, 38 Church St NE, Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 19, 2020