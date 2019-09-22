Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Jean Tinsley. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Funeral 7:00 PM Bethel Wesleyan Church Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Jean Tinsley, 67, of China Grove died September 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Mooresville after a period of declining health. A funeral to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 24 at Bethel Wesleyan Church with Rev. Joe Harding officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at noon on Wednesday, September 25 at West Lawn Memorial Park. Deborah was born April 1, 1952 in Greenville SC, a daughter of the late James and Hazel Graham Tinsley. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Tinsley and her grandsons, Derek and Alex Kerr. In earlier years, Deborah was an employee of Cannon Mills, Plant 4 weave room, for 32 years. Later she worked for Lake Norman Hospital in Billing. She was forced to retire on disability after a bad car accident in 2013. She was a member of Bethel Wesleyan Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister; who will be dearly missed by her son Michael Crisco of Rockwell, her daughter Angie Kerr (Scott) of China Grove, her grandson Wesley Kerr, her sister Pam Bostian of Kannapolis and her brothers; Roger Tinsley of Lincolnton and David Tinsley of Alabama. Online condolences may be left

