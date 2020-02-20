Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Paul Warren. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Graveside service 2:00 PM Brookhill Memorial Gardens Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Eddie Paul Warren, 67, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Eddie was born October 25, 1952. He was the son of the late Rallin Edgar Warren and Edith Julian Warren. Eddie retired from a career as an employee with Hoechst Celanese. He was active in his church, Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church, serving as a Deacon and a member of the George Poole Brotherhood. Eddie was always looking for an excuse to play with his old tractors and Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was a strong proponent of the 2nd Amendment and enjoyed spending time with his beloved cats. You could always guarantee that any visit would include sitting by the wood stove. Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers Danny G. Warren and Ronnie Kent Warren. Survivors include his wife Joni D. Warren; sister Karen Polk and husband Rick of Midland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Ray Schroeder, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to . Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Warren family. Online condolences may be made at

Mr. Eddie Paul Warren, 67, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Eddie was born October 25, 1952. He was the son of the late Rallin Edgar Warren and Edith Julian Warren. Eddie retired from a career as an employee with Hoechst Celanese. He was active in his church, Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church, serving as a Deacon and a member of the George Poole Brotherhood. Eddie was always looking for an excuse to play with his old tractors and Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was a strong proponent of the 2nd Amendment and enjoyed spending time with his beloved cats. You could always guarantee that any visit would include sitting by the wood stove. Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers Danny G. Warren and Ronnie Kent Warren. Survivors include his wife Joni D. Warren; sister Karen Polk and husband Rick of Midland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Ray Schroeder, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to . Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Warren family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.