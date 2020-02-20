Mr. Eddie Paul Warren, 67, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Eddie was born October 25, 1952. He was the son of the late Rallin Edgar Warren and Edith Julian Warren. Eddie retired from a career as an employee with Hoechst Celanese. He was active in his church, Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church, serving as a Deacon and a member of the George Poole Brotherhood. Eddie was always looking for an excuse to play with his old tractors and Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was a strong proponent of the 2nd Amendment and enjoyed spending time with his beloved cats. You could always guarantee that any visit would include sitting by the wood stove. Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers Danny G. Warren and Ronnie Kent Warren. Survivors include his wife Joni D. Warren; sister Karen Polk and husband Rick of Midland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Ray Schroeder, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to . Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Warren family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 20, 2020