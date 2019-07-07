Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary F. "Hunky" Cooper. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary F. ‘'Hunky'' Cooper SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Gary Franklin Cooper, 84, husband of Susie Earnhardt Cooper, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Born January 6, 1935 in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Leo Matthew and Lillian Wagoner Cooper. Gary was educated in the Salisbury City Schools and graduated from Boyden High School in 1953, where he was active in all sports. He worked at the former R. W. Norman Furniture Store as a teenager, and began his career with the Southern Railway after being selected for schooling as a special apprentice diesel electrician. Gary began working as a diesel mechanic in 1953 at Spencer Shops in Spencer. He was promoted to Foreman and transferred to Hayne Shops in Spartanburg in 1969. Gary retired in 1990 as General Foreman Staff Member. He was recently recognized as a 65 year member of IBEW. Gary also served as a Director for Hayne Federal Credit Union. He was a former member of Park Hills Baptist Church, Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, and a current member of Covenant Baptist Church. He married his high school sweetheart, Susie Earnhardt, on December 19, 1954 and they celebrated 64 years together. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Terri L. Cooper of Greenwood, S.C., Jennifer Cash and her husband, David, of Spartanburg, S.C., Christie Simister and her husband, Scott, of Greenville, S.C.; and a grandson, Spencer Simister. Gary loved his furry four-legged grandchildren. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2:00 – 2:45PM at Covenant Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00PM, officiated by Reverend Gary Hensley and Reverend Rufus Chaneyworth. Burial will be held in Oakgrove Baptist Church Cemetery, 350 N. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29301. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 200 Evangel Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301 or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Condolences may be expressed to the family at

