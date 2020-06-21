Harold Simpson Cain, 73, of Statesville passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Born March 14, 1947 in Birmingham, AL, he was the son of the late Charles E. Cain and Julianna Shaver. Harold served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1968. Harold attended Scotts Elementary, graduating from East Rowan in 1965. Recently Harold has been enjoying monthly gatherings with former classmates and has attended several class reunions in the past several years. Harold loved 'fixing' things growing up, was a computer 'geek', and had numerous jobs throughout his life, but some of his most rewarding were teaching Sunday School classes and hosting Country Gospel concerts in St. Charles, MO for several years. Harold had a beautiful voice and loved praising His Lord in song. His favorite songs were by Jake Hess and he was thrilled to have met Jake personally many years ago. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Laura Davidson Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Cecilia (Remondini) of 31 years; his daughter, Andrea Helms and her husband Gene, grandchildren Nickolas and Lillian; sisters: Pam Wilson of Delaware, Frances Shepherd of Salisbury, Julianna Davidson of Ontario, Canada, Candace James of Statesville, several nieces and nephews. A service will be planned at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cain family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.