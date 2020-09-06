1/1
Jackie Jenson Brown
1954 - 2020
Jackie Jenson Brown, (66) of Salisbury passed away on September 4, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. Mr. Brown was born August 30, 1954, in Asheboro, NC. He was the son of the late William Brown and Ann Brown Donahue. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Donahue, on August 25, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his aunt, Doris Allen; many caregivers, Sandy Flowers and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 1:30 on September 8, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Thomas W. Corbell and Seminarian Jordan Davis officiating. Memorials may be made to Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Jackie's family would like to send a special thanks to Bayada of Charlotte and Salisbury for the loving care of Jackie and to Trellis Supportive Care of Rowan. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
