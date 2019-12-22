James Reece Hudson, 72 of New London passed away December 16, 2019 at Atrium Health Main. His funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday at Palmerville Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care on Friday evening from 6 until 8 PM. Born December 19, 1946 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of the late Reece Craven Hudson and Lillian Arlene Heglar Hudson. He was a member of Palmerville Baptist Church and veteran of the US Navy. Mr. Hudson was a retired general contractor. He enjoyed cooking, especially for big crowds, wood working, hunting and fishing. Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Caudle Hudson, son Daniel R. Hudson and wife Beverly of Salisbury, step-daughter Annette McKessor and husband Robert of New London, 2 grandchildren Hope Hudson, Cody Hudson, 5 step-grandchildren Nicholas Morton and Alex Morton, Maleah Gainey, Patrick Burrage, and Bobby McKessor, and 4 great-grandchildren Lilly, Mason, Bradley, and Jackson. A son James Robert Hudson and two sisters Rachel Petrea and Peggy Russell preceded him in death. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Palmerville Baptist Church, C/O Stanly Montgomery Baptist Association, 27212 Hedge Rd, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 22, 2019