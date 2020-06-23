James Kimball Kim Merrifield
James Kimball “Kim” Merrifield, 64, of Rockwell passed away on June 19, 2020. Originally from Fairmont, WV, Kim is the son of the late James “Jim” Merrifield and Elizabeth “Betty” Merrifield. Kim was a devout supporter of the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Braves and the UNC Tar Heels. He loved traveling to the beach, NASCAR, fishing, his dogs and spending time with his family. Kim is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sondra; his five children, James “Kip” Merrifield of Concord, Christopher “Cody” Merrifield of Rockwell, Molly Merrifield of Asheville, Megan Spidell Beaver of Greensboro, and Lauren Chapman of Rockwell; six loving grandchildren, Elliot and Kamden Holliday, Jaxon and Jeg Merrifield, and Natalee and Alex Chapman; his only sister, Mandy Thorne and husband Mike; and nephews, Adam and Logan of Mannington, WV. Visitation: A visitation will be held on Monday June 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Merrifield family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesstatonfuneralhome.com. Welp...

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
