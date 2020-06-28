John Kenneth (JK) Bringle, Sr. age 88, of Woodleaf, went home to be with the Lord, June 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary in heaven with his wife Helen Wetmore whom he married on June 23, 1950. He was born on August 11, 1931 to Lester Lee and Beulah Pierce Bringle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his son, John Kenneth (Ken) Bringle, Jr., his brother Elwood Bringle, his sisters Patti B. Fink, and Anne B. Cornatzer, and his brother-in-law William “Bill” Wetmore. JK was an active member of Unity Presbyterian Church as long as his health allowed. He loved golfing and traveling. He was always helping out with church or civitan club activities. He hauled many loads of tomatoes and other produce, for Wetmore Farms after his retirement, getting up at 3am so that it was at the market on time. JK and Helen moved to Lumberton in 1964 where they lived and worked for 37 years, returning to their former home on the farm at Woodleaf. JK is survived by his daughters, Kay Bringle and Judy B Gullatte (Ed), Grandchildren: Renee Powers (David), Courtney Blackmon (Tony), Jonathan Khan (Marta), Lauren G. Donovan (Brian), Blake Gullatte, Hillary G. Wolf (Adam) and Trae Kinlaw (Ali). Great Grandchildren: Dustin Grice, Hannah Grice, Alley and Markus Khan, Emma and Kendall Powers, Jordan and Lily Blackmon, Eleanor, Jack and Charlie Donovan, Oliver Wolf. His brother-in-law Bob (Julia) Wetmore, and sister in law, Nancy Wetmore. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him very much. Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church Property Improvement Fund. PO Box 28, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Private services will be held at Unity Presbyterian Church, Woodleaf at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bringle family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.