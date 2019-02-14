Kerry Joe Ellenburg, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born April 14, 1947 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Rebecca Houston Ellenburg and Joseph Ellenburg Jr. He was educated in the Madison, Ohio schools and graduated from Madison Memorial High School. Mr. Ellenburg was a veteran of the United States Air Force, stationed in Alaska and Denver, Colo. Mr. Ellenburg was employed by Air Products as a Distribution Manager for 25 years and later was self-employed. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and the Rick Freeborn Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Ellenburg on Oct. 21, 1996. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Young Ellenburg, whom he married Jan. 22, 1999; daughters, Patricia Ellenburg of Salisbury and Faith Wright (Thomas) of Denver, Colo.; step-daughter, Melody Malone (Rich) of Charlotte; step-sons, Christopher Malone (Crystal) of Yanceyville and Scott Malone (Sabrina) of Charlotte; brothers, Matthew Ellenburg and Robert Ellenburg both of Salisbury; sisters, Donna Birch of Columbia, S.C., Linda Easterday of Arizona City, Ariz., Dottie Latva of Salisbury, Jeanie Globig of Mechanicsburg, Va. and Patricia Crotts of Florida; grandchildren, Dustin and Dakota Wright, Gage, Gavin and Cullen Malone and Nash and Vance Pelak; and one great-grandchild. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and at other times the family will be at the residence. Service: Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Steve Holshouser and Rev. Brian Vanderford officiating. Interment services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ellenburg family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2019