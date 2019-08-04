Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Dale Harding. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM West Park Baptist Church Funeral service 6:00 PM West Park Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Dale Harding, 45, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. He was born October 23, 1973 in Salisbury, NC to Peggy Swinson Harding and the late Warren G. Harding. Kevin was a 1992 graduate of South Rowan High School. He was a Flooring Installer for Clayton Mobile Homes in Rockwell. Kevin was a member of West Park Baptist Church. He loved fishing, and going to the beach with his family. In addition to his father, Kevin was preceded in death by grandmothers, Sadie Roseman and Margaret Hinshaw; and grandfathers, Roy Swinson and Dan Roseman. In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his sister, Tracy Harding Childers and husband Mark; and his niece and nephew who he dearly loved, Lexie and Luke Childers. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, August 5, 2019, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm at West Park Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019, at West Park Baptist Church with Charles Carver and Pastor Billy Sechrist, officiating. Burial will follow in the West Park Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to West Park Baptist Church 715 W Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Harding family. Online condolences may be made at

