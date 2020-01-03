Marian Poole Overcash, age 76, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her son's residence from Myocardial Infarction. She was born Sept. 22, 1943 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Clara Barnes Poole and Thomas Douglas Poole. She was a 1961 graduate of North Rowan High School and was an administrative assistant for ISSI formerly Piedmont Mill Supply. She enjoyed reading and travel. Marian was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. Preceding her in death was her sisters, Peggy Poole McDaniel and Charlotte Poole Snyder. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, David Lee Overcash whom she married Aug. 3, 1968; sons, Brian Thomas Overcash (Cynthia) of Rockwell and Jonathan David Overcash (Christy) of Salisbury; sisters, Kay Poole Starnes (Richard) of Salisbury and Beverly Poole Higgins (Roger) of Kona, Hawaii; grandchildren, Chassity Shiloh Overcash, Holly Bryanne Christoff (Chris), Nathaniel David Overcash and McKenna Leigh Overcash. Visitation: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Rev. Curtis Goforth with burial to follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: North Carolina State Veteran's Home, 1601 Brenner Ave. Suite 10, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Overcash family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020