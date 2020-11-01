Nancy Louise Myrick Thompson, 84, of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Liberty Commons Nursing Home. Born in Rowan County on March 17, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Florence Leazer Thompson and Archie W. Myrick. Nancy was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School, where she played basketball. She retired from Collins and Aikman in Faith and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She and her husband enjoyed planting various things. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herbert Thompson, who passed away on March 24, 2018; and her sister, Shirley Kepley. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve Thompson of Salisbury and Tim Thompson of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Howard Myrick (Jan) of Salisbury and Jim Myrick (Bobby) of Salisbury. Graveside Service: Salisbury National Cemetery Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 930 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Thompson family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
