Mr. Robert Wilson Jervis, age 76, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at the VA Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born on June 16,1942 to Lillie (Wells) Jervis Rowe and Robert Pascal Jervis in Wilmington, NC. Bob and family moved to Concord, NC in 1958 where he went to Concord High School. Robert served in the US Navy aboard the USS Ranger and USS Lexington in the early 1960s. Bob married the love of his life, Beverly Yvonne Dancy, in October 1969. They shared a home with many happy memories in Kannapolis until her passing in 1997. Bob and Bev enjoyed traveling and camping with Bev's parents, Velma (Beaver) and Glenn Dancy, Bev's brother and family, Darrell and Kaye (Butler) Dancy, nephew Tyler and niece Jill. Bob fondly recalled all their adventures together over the years especially times spent in the mountains. Bob always could tell a good tale as he recalled his life experiences that also included memories from his youth with his mom and sister, Marlene (Rowe) Kicklighter Millemaci and nephews Milton and Paul (deceased). After the Navy, Bob worked various positions finally settling in at the VA Hospital in Salisbury, NC where he worked as a Certified Nursing Technician for many years until his retirement in 1998. Bob moved to Alexandria, VA in 2014 to live with his sister, Marlene, due to declining health. He relocated to Raleigh, NC as his sister was transitioning to Wake Forest, NC for retirement to be near her son Milton and three grandchildren. Bob went to senior assisted living facilities in July 2018 in Raleigh and later to a skilled nursing facility in December 2018 as his health and mobility continued to decline. He is survived by his nephews: James Tyler Dancy, wife Alison Monroe Dancy and twins Harper Kate, and, Reagan Karis Dancy (age 6); Milton James Kicklighter, wife Jennifer (Chadd) Kicklighter and, children Aiden Paul (age 5), twins Elijah Kenneth and Evelyn Janet Kicklighter (age 4), and, niece Marie Jillian Dancy. Additionally, he is survived by his brother in-law and wife Darrell and Kaye (Butler) Dancy and his sister and brother-law, Marlene (Rowe) Millemaci and John Millemaci. A brief viewing with visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home (1420 North Main Street, China Grove) from 9:30 to 10:30 AM with Burial and Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at the Lutheran Chapel Cemetery (Greenlawn Cemetery) next to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1415 South Main Street in China Grove, NC. Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Landis Funeral Home

