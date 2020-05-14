William Clay Stroud, 88, of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Iredell County on May 19, 1931, he was the son of the late Mary Tempie Boger and Howard Clarence Stroud, Sr. William worked as a detail manager at Rives Automotive Dealership for 55 years. He was Baptist by faith and loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Moore; brother, Levette Stroud; daughter, Sherry Dunn. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Lee Stroud, whom he married on May 27, 1967; sons, Keith Stroud and wife of Salisbury, Randy Johnson of Forest City, NC, Danny Johnson (Pam) of Salisbury, Freddie Garrett (Linda) of Salisbury; daughters, Janice Johnson of Salisbury, Marilyn Martin of Rockwell; brothers, Howard Clarence Stroud, Jr. of Statesville, Jimmy Stroud (Margie) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Terry Alan Yost, raised in the home, Angela, Stephanie, Melissa, Heather, Tiffany, Taryn, Christy, Teresa, Josh, Nicholas, Travis and Bradley; 28 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. A private service will be held with Pastor Sy Ponds officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Stroud family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.