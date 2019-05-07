William Edward “Willie” Lowe, 66, of Granite Quarry, was received into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, the 5th of May 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 45 years, Janell, and other family members, after several years of declining health. Born on the 17th of March 1953 in Rowan County to the late Daniel and Muriel Lowe, he was educated in the Rowan County Schools. Willie was known by all for his well dressed boots and hats. He also enjoyed cooking and loved helping people. Willie's last words were “The Lord has been good to me and I lived a good life, so don't cry for me because I will be all right.” He was preceded into heaven by his parents; brother, Daniel Lowe Jr.; and sister. Lula Lewis. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janell R. Lowe; son, Terry (Veronica) Rankins; daughter, Bianca (Kenneth) Gillispie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Thomas, Robert, Rochelle and Gregory; three sisters, Susan, Pamela and Marilyn; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and many friends that will surely miss him. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at White Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Granite Quarry followed by a Celebration of Life Service for Willie at 11:30 a.m. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Lowe family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 7 to May 8, 2019