1/
Christopher Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Martinez
HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY
My precious Christopher, your Grandpa John submitted this beautiful Memoriam on the third year that our Lord called you home. So our hito, on this very sad day 14 years ago, we want to submit it again. We miss you and we Love you forever.
Dear Chris,
Three years ago our Lord called you home. The sun doesn't seem to shine as bright as it did when you were here. We miss you so much. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you, our lives have changed forever since you left us. The memory of your sweet smile and loving ways keeps us going. What gives us comfort is that we will see you again when our lives are through here on earth.
Love you forever - You're Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved