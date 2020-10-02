Christopher Martinez

HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY

My precious Christopher, your Grandpa John submitted this beautiful Memoriam on the third year that our Lord called you home. So our hito, on this very sad day 14 years ago, we want to submit it again. We miss you and we Love you forever.

Dear Chris,

Three years ago our Lord called you home. The sun doesn't seem to shine as bright as it did when you were here. We miss you so much. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you, our lives have changed forever since you left us. The memory of your sweet smile and loving ways keeps us going. What gives us comfort is that we will see you again when our lives are through here on earth.

Love you forever - You're Family



