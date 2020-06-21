1945 ~ 2020

David Michael Adamson passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and children, as well as his adoring grandchildren.

David was born on September 29, 1945 in Payson, Utah to Mark and LaRee Adamson. Having three older sisters, he was the baby boy his family had waited so long for and was adored by them. He graduated from BY High and attended BYU. He served as a missionary in the French East Mission, following which he married Linda Bowen Adamson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 5, 1968. He went on to attend dental school at Loyola University School of Dentistry in Chicago, and practiced as a dentist in the Sandy area for many years.

David was known for his energy, passion, and adventurous spirit. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities, his favorite being as Scout Leader. He loved to serve and mentor boys in all aspects of scouting and many today still recall the impact he had on their lives.

He traveled extensively with his wife and children. His hobbies included scouting, hunting, fishing, flying, scuba diving, and spending time at his beloved ranch in Montana. It was there he most loved to be with his wife during the summers and enjoy the beautiful wildlife and nature that surrounded them.

David is survived by his wife Linda and his five children: Greg (Elizabeth), Mindy (Michael), Andrew (Julie), Katie, and Kristie (Addison); 13 grandchildren; his sisters Dolores (Harold) Simons, Shirley Manwaring, and Carole Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his parents Mark and LaRee Adamson. Family services for David were held on Thursday June 18, 2020. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.



