Denise Anderson

1957 - 2020

Denise was the oldest child of Richard A. Anderson, and Athena Louise Lerakis Anderson Jones, growing up in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City. She attended West High School, graduating in 1975. She attended the University of Utah, graduating in 1983 with a BA in English and Creative Writing. Denise worked for Deseret Book from 1986 to 1998. She enjoyed reading, and had a lifelong love of learning.

Denise is survived by her siblings, Leslie, Ricci (Sarah), and Barry (Ann), and several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her nephew, Anthony Strong.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26 from 6 to 8 Pm at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. So. Temple. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 AM at the Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 So.

A special thank you to Denise's niece, Miranda Amodt (Mandy) for her support during this difficult time.



