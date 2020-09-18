1/1
Don Robertson
Don Robertson, Founder of Robertson's Marine, Salt Lake City, Utah, our loving father, hero, best friend and mentor, passed on to the big lake in the sky on September 9, 2020. Don was 89 years old.
Don Edwin Robertson was born on April 20, 1931, in Provo, Utah to the late John Edwin Robertson and Elsie Fern Harker Robertson. Don is survived by his six children: Kate (Jack) Schoening, Calvin (Barbara) Robertson, Susan (Rick Kinross) Robertson, Carl (Suzy) Robertson, Amy (Ron Clifford) Robertson and Casey Robertson, (10) Grandchildren and (16) great-grandchildren.
Please join us in remembering our dad, Don Robertson, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6-8pm at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Wheeler Mortuary. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville, Utah.
A full celebration of life will be held at Robertson's Marine to be scheduled at a later date. If you would like to participate, please contact Susan Robertson at 801-534-1111 or susan@robertson-marine.com with your email or mailing address, so that we can contact you when the celebration is scheduled. For full obituary, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wheeler Mortuary / Springville - Springville
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary / Springville - Springville
211 East 200 South
Springville, UT 84663
801-489-6021
