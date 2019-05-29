|
|
Oct. 11, 1964 - May 22, 2019
"Go big or go home." Don Cash did go big and now he's home. Early on May 22, 2019, Don, age 54, accomplished his dream of joining the 7 Summits Club by summiting his final mountain - Mount Everest. Don's desires were unbeatable! His undaunted drive and unrelenting perseverance carried him to the top. While at the peak he collapsed with what the family believes to be cardiac failure. After regaining consciousness, he collapsed again on his descent near the Hillary Step and there took his last breath.
Donald Lynn Cash was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 11, 1964 and was raised in Ohio. He was the second child of Donald H. Cash and Kathy Stevenson Cash. As a young boy, Don worked hard and helped on the family farm, though often "subcontracted" his chores to his brothers. By the time he was 15, Don had bought and paid for a dirt bike, Volkswagen, and a pickup truck.
Don attended BYU in Hawaii and Provo. Whatever angst Don gave BYU, he owes them - he met Monette. Don served an honorable LDS mission to Tai Pei, Taiwan and in Oakland, California from 1984-1986. After coming home, Don made his "hardest sell" and convinced Monette Clayton to marry him on July 17, 1986. Don graduated from the University of Utah in 1990 with a BA in Marketing and a minor in Chinese. Go Utes!
Don was a successful salesperson and spent most of his career as a sales executive in the technology industry. Don claims, "If I were to brag about anything, I have a talent in recognizing, hiring, and helping promote really good sales people."
He embraced his metro side with his fluorescent colors, large watches, tight t-shirts, and his 12-ft. wall of shoes. He designed his dream home and the family lake house. He enjoyed sailing and diving in exotic places, trips to the dunes, his car collections, and creating memories with his family. He joined Facebook in 2008.
Don was a deeply committed and loving husband, father, and grandfather who worked hard so he could provide for the most important things in his life - his family. He attests, "real wealth in life comes from friendships, marriage, children, overcoming obstacles, your relationship with God, and contributing to others."
After summiting Denali, Don said, "People ask me if I have a death wish and it's actually the opposite of that…I have a "life wish." I want to live my life as fully as possible and sometimes that includes a calculated risk…Life is short…No regrets."
Don is survived by his wife and four children: Danielle (Kevin) Cook, Brandalin, Weston, and Tanner (Kaylin); his three granddaughters, Raylee, Skylar, and Quincy; his parents, siblings Mindi, Jared (Lisa), Justin, Nate (Ani); and many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother Steve.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Sandy Crescent Stake Center, 10945 South 1700 East, Sandy, UT 84092. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Apa Sherpa Foundation - http://apasherpafoundation.org.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2019